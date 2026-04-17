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Lewis Cook Injury: Back in partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Cook (hamstring) has returned to partial training, according to Alexander Smith of The Bournemouth Echo.

Cook started partial training with the group, but he's at least a few weeks away from being an option for the coaching staff. The defensive midfielder hasn't played for the Cherries since Feb. 10, when he logged 10 minutes off the bench versus Everton. Expect Alex Scott and Ryan Christie to remain in central midfield as long as Cook remains on the sidelines.

Lewis Cook
AFC Bournemouth
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