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Lewis Cook Injury: Could return against Man City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Cook (hamstring) is making progress but will not be available for Saturday's clash against Fulham, with coach Andoni Iraola monitoring his condition ahead of the subsequent fixture against Man City, according to Jack Hillman of Nerve Sport.

Cook has been sidelined for around two months with a hamstring issue and while his recovery is heading in the right direction, the Fulham fixture comes too soon for him to feature. Manager Iraola will assess where he is in his recovery after the weekend before making any decision on his involvement against Man City next week, with the midfielder hoping to contribute something meaningful in the final fixtures of the season after a solid run of starts before the injury struck.

Lewis Cook
AFC Bournemouth
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