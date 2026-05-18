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Lewis Cook Injury: Hamstring issue cleared for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Cook (hamstring) has been cleared for Tuesday's clash against Manchester City after training normally throughout the week, according to coach Andoni Iraola. "I think Lew was the last one there but he has been training for us normally all week, so everyone is ready."

Cook's return is a welcome boost for Bournemouth heading into the final fixture of the season, having been sidelined since February with hamstring and calf issues. Manager Andoni Iraola confirmed no other injury concerns ahead of the match, giving him a full squad to choose from for the visit of Manchester City. The midfielder had been a regular starter before the injury struck, and his availability gives the coaching staff an additional option in the engine room for Tuesday's clash.

Lewis Cook
AFC Bournemouth
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