Lewis Cook Injury: Out for extended period
Cook (hamstring) suffered a setback during the international break and is now sidelined for an extended period, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Nerve Sport.
Cook had been nearing a return after missing five consecutive matches with a hamstring injury, making this latest development a significant blow for Bournemouth. The midfielder had been a locked-in starter before going down, starting in six of the seven matches prior to his injury, and his prolonged absence will force Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott to continue shouldering the midfield load for the Cherries heading into the final stretch of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Cook See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2756 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2756 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1059 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2660 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2660 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Cook See More