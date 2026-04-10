Lewis Cook Injury: Out for extended period

Cook (hamstring) suffered a setback during the international break and is now sidelined for an extended period, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Nerve Sport.

Cook had been nearing a return after missing five consecutive matches with a hamstring injury, making this latest development a significant blow for Bournemouth. The midfielder had been a locked-in starter before going down, starting in six of the seven matches prior to his injury, and his prolonged absence will force Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott to continue shouldering the midfield load for the Cherries heading into the final stretch of the season.