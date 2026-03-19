Lewis Cook Injury: Remans sidelined

Cook (hamstring) is ruled out for Friday's match against Manchester United but could return after the international break, according to coach Andoni Iraola. "Cook is still not ready. We have almost three weeks now without a game [after Manchester United] so we want to use that space for him to recover properly and be ready for the next one"

Cook has yet to recover from his hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the last four matches, but he could return after the international break. The midfielder is nearing a comeback and should be available for the final stretch of the Premier League season, having started six of the last seven matches prior to his injury. Ryan Christie is expected to start in midfield in his absence, although his minutes could decrease once Cook returns.