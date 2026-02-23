Lewis Cook Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Cook missed Saturday's 0-0 draw against West Ham United due to a hamstring injury, coach Andoni Iraola said in a press conference, according to the Bournemouth Echo. "Yesterday he felt something training. Still, we haven't assessed him properly. We haven't done the MRI, but it doesn't look big, but I think there has to be something there. I think it's in the hamstring, and that's the reason he was out today. We will have to wait for the MRI and see if it's something small, but I think there is an injury there."

