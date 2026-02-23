Lewis Cook headshot

Lewis Cook Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Cook missed Saturday's 0-0 draw against West Ham United due to a hamstring injury, coach Andoni Iraola said in a press conference, according to the Bournemouth Echo. "Yesterday he felt something training. Still, we haven't assessed him properly. We haven't done the MRI, but it doesn't look big, but I think there has to be something there. I think it's in the hamstring, and that's the reason he was out today. We will have to wait for the MRI and see if it's something small, but I think there is an injury there."

Cook tweaked his hamstring in the final training session ahead of Saturday's clash against West Ham United and will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the damage. It's a tough break for the Cherries, as he's been a steady, locked-in presence in the middle of the park, and his absence now forces a reshuffle in the starting XI. With Cook sidelined, Tyler Adams is in line to step into a bigger role once again now that he's back to full fitness.

Lewis Cook
AFC Bournemouth
