Lewis Cook Injury: To train with teammates next week

Cook (hamstring) is eyeing a return to team training next week and remains out for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Lew, I hope next week starts training with us. It's taken a little bit more time than we wanted with this injury."

Cook has been partially trained but has yet to make the jump to training with his teammates, leaving him out for another match. However, the midfielder is expected to return to training next week, potentially leaving him as an option for their match against Fulham on May 9. After two months out, he hopes to return for the final three games of the season, seeing a decent run of starts before his injury.