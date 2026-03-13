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Lewis Cook Injury: Training alone, still not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cook (hamstring) is training on his own and is still weeks away from being ready to return, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "[Lewis] Cook is also still running on his own and will not be ready."

Cook hasn't played since logging 10 minutes off the bench against Everton on Feb. 10, and the defensive specialist won't be ready to return until after the international break. Cook, who can play both as a right-back and defensive midfielder, has one assist across 16 league appearances (eight starts) this season.

Lewis Cook
AFC Bournemouth
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