Lewis Cook Injury: Training alone, still not ready
Cook (hamstring) is training on his own and is still weeks away from being ready to return, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "[Lewis] Cook is also still running on his own and will not be ready."
Cook hasn't played since logging 10 minutes off the bench against Everton on Feb. 10, and the defensive specialist won't be ready to return until after the international break. Cook, who can play both as a right-back and defensive midfielder, has one assist across 16 league appearances (eight starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Cook See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2728 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2728 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1031 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2632 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2632 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Cook See More