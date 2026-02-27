Lewis Cook headshot

Lewis Cook Injury: Won't return before break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 1:59am

Cook (hamstring) is set to miss several weeks and won't return before the international break, coach Andoni Iraola said in the press conference, according to BBC Radio Solent Sport.

Cook picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and an MRI confirmed he is set for a multi-week spell on the sidelines. The midfielder is not expected back before early April, dealing a real blow to the Cherries given his status as a locked-in starter in the engine room. His absence now clears the runway for Tyler Adams to regain the starting role he held before his own injury setback.

Lewis Cook
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Cook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Cook See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago