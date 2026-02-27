Lewis Cook Injury: Won't return before break

Cook (hamstring) is set to miss several weeks and won't return before the international break, coach Andoni Iraola said in the press conference, according to BBC Radio Solent Sport.

Cook picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and an MRI confirmed he is set for a multi-week spell on the sidelines. The midfielder is not expected back before early April, dealing a real blow to the Cherries given his status as a locked-in starter in the engine room. His absence now clears the runway for Tyler Adams to regain the starting role he held before his own injury setback.