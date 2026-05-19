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Lewis Cook News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Cook (hamstring) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Manchester City.

Cook was already cleared of his hamstring injury heading into Tuesday, and that has left him an option, with the midfielder residing on the bench. After three months out, this is good news for the midfielder, set to feature in the final two games of the season. He has started in eight of his 16 appearances this season and will look to start in the season finale, although they may keep him ont he bench to be cautious.

Lewis Cook
AFC Bournemouth
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