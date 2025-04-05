Lewis Cook News: Eight crosses in draw with Hammers
Cook generated eight crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.
Cook was the Cherries key playmaker Saturday. He placed eight crosses (four accurately) and three long balls (one accurate). He also contributed a clearance, a block, an interception and a tackle. The regular starter is one of Bournemouth's choice corner takers and often initiates plays that result in goals, but he rarely creates assists himself or gets on the scoresheet.
