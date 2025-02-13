Fantasy Soccer
Lewis Dunk Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Dunk (undisclosed) is doubtful for Friday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Lewis is doubtful. We have to see if he can train today, but I am not sure if he will be available for the game."

Dunk does not look to be an option for Friday's match after suffering an injury last weekend in the club's FA Cup match. He will still be tested ahead of the match to see if he can go, with a late fitness test likely being the decider. He is a regular starter, so he will hope to be fit, with Adam Webster as a possible replacement.

