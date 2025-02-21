Lewis Dunk Injury: Doubtful to face Southampton

Dunk (ribs) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Southampton, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in a press conference. "He is trying really hard to get back on the training pitch as quickly as possible, but he is experiencing a lot of pain near the ribs."

Dunk missed the previous match against Chelsea due to a rib injury sustained in the FA Cup. He remains a doubt for the upcoming game against Southampton on Saturday, as he is still experiencing significant pain. If he is unable to make the squad, Adam Webster is expected to step in and take his place in central defense.