Lewis Dunk headshot

Lewis Dunk Injury: Missing with minor knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Dunk is out for Wednesday's match against Arsenal due to a minor knee injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Danny Jamieson of TnT Sports.

Dunk has missed the team sheet Wednesday as the club takes the field, with the defender out due to a minor knee injury. Unfortunately for the club, they now go on without a starting defender, only his fourth missed start all season. Oliver Boscagli starts in his place, hopefully with a quick turnaround for Dunk.

Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago