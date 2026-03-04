Lewis Dunk Injury: Missing with minor knee injury

Dunk is out for Wednesday's match against Arsenal due to a minor knee injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Danny Jamieson of TnT Sports.

Dunk has missed the team sheet Wednesday as the club takes the field, with the defender out due to a minor knee injury. Unfortunately for the club, they now go on without a starting defender, only his fourth missed start all season. Oliver Boscagli starts in his place, hopefully with a quick turnaround for Dunk.