Lewis Dunk Injury: Missing with minor knee injury
Dunk is out for Wednesday's match against Arsenal due to a minor knee injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Danny Jamieson of TnT Sports.
Dunk has missed the team sheet Wednesday as the club takes the field, with the defender out due to a minor knee injury. Unfortunately for the club, they now go on without a starting defender, only his fourth missed start all season. Oliver Boscagli starts in his place, hopefully with a quick turnaround for Dunk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More