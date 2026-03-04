Lewis Dunk Injury: Sidelined as precaution

Dunk was sidelined for Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal as a precaution due to ongoing knee problems, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.

Dunk has been managing an ongoing knee issue and was precautionarily held out of Wednesday's loss to the Gunners to give him time to rest and recover. The defender's problem appears minor and shouldn't sideline him for long, especially with roughly 10 days before the next match against Sunderland, giving him ample time to get back to full fitness. That said, if he were to miss any time, Olivier Boscagli would likely be the main beneficiary with an uptick in playing time for the Seagulls.