Lewis Dunk headshot

Lewis Dunk Injury: Sidelined as precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Dunk was sidelined for Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal as a precaution due to ongoing knee problems, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.

Dunk has been managing an ongoing knee issue and was precautionarily held out of Wednesday's loss to the Gunners to give him time to rest and recover. The defender's problem appears minor and shouldn't sideline him for long, especially with roughly 10 days before the next match against Sunderland, giving him ample time to get back to full fitness. That said, if he were to miss any time, Olivier Boscagli would likely be the main beneficiary with an uptick in playing time for the Seagulls.

Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago