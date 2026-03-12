Lewis Dunk Injury: Spotted in training
Dunk (knee) was pictured in training ahead of Saturday's visit to Sunderland.
Dunk's return to practice is a great sign as he aims to regain a starting spot in the middle of the back line, considering that he missed only one game due to precaution. The defender is usually a solid source of passes and clearances when given meaningful time on the pitch, and his inclusion would limit Olivier Boscagli's involvement going forward.
