Lewis Dunk Injury: Still sidelined

Dunk is on the sideline for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler."So far there's no other change, hopefully it stays like this. Of course, we're looking forward to our skipper [Lewis] Dunk being back, but I think that the game on Sunday will be a little bit too early."

Dunk remains out for Sunday's FA Cup action, but could be back for a March 8 Premier League clash with Fulham. The defender is a crucial part of the starting XI and a major contributor whenever he's fully fit. Adam Webster could see more chances with Dunk on the sideline.