Lewis Dunk headshot

Lewis Dunk Injury: Targetting return for FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Dunk (ribs) is still out but is targeting the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest to return, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, Johnny Cantor reports.

Dunk has been sidelined since early February due to a rib injury and remains out for now. He is targeting the FA Cup tie against Forest on March 29 for his return. Adam Webster has been filling in during his absence.

Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
