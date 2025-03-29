Lewis Dunk News: Appears in extra time

Dunk (ribs) appeared off the bench for 30 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 (3-4) penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest.

Dunk was back in action Saturday after six games out due to a rib injury. He wouldn't appear in the FA Cup match until late, coming on at the start of extra time and playing 30 minutes. The defender would attempt a penalty and did score during the shootout before their eventual loss. He should be considered fit and will hope to see the start next contest, as he has started in 17 of his 19 appearances this campaign.