Lewis Dunk News: Available against Sunderland
Dunk (knee) is back available for Saturday's clash against Sunderland, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.
Dunk sat out the last matchup against Arsenal as a precaution due to some knee discomfort, but the defender has returned to full training with the Seagulls this week and will be an option from the opening whistle for Saturday's clash against Sunderland. That's a big boost for Albion, as Dunk has been a locked-in starter at the heart of the back line and his presence brings stability and leadership to the defense.
