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Lewis Dunk News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Dunk is no longer suspended and is an option for his club moving forward.

Dunk is back from ban and is set to return in the coming games, hopefully remaining an option for the final few matches of the season. The defender has started in 28 of his 29 appearances this season while earning six clean sheets, likely to remain a normal option in the middle of the defense moving forward.

Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
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