Lewis Dunk News: Ends ban
Dunk is no longer suspended and is an option for his club moving forward.
Dunk is back from ban and is set to return in the coming games, hopefully remaining an option for the final few matches of the season. The defender has started in 28 of his 29 appearances this season while earning six clean sheets, likely to remain a normal option in the middle of the defense moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups for Gameweek 3213 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3133 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3133 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 1437 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3041 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Dunk See More