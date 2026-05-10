Lewis Dunk headshot

Lewis Dunk News: Scores second in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Dunk scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton.

Dunk scored one of his four shots against Wolves to put his team 2-0 ahead. They would go on to win 3-0 in their quest for European football. This was Dunk's first start in the last five games, having only played two minutes in the last game against Newcastle. He completed 96 of his 103 pass attempts. This was also the second time this season he has taken more than two shots in a game.

Lewis Dunk
Brighton & Hove Albion
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