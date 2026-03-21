Lewis Dunk News: Set for suspension

Dunk picked up his tenth yellow card of the season and will be suspended for the next two games, according to the league.

Dunk was booked for time-wasting, and that caution took him to 10 yellow cards on the season, triggering a two-match suspension against Burnley and Tottenham. He'll be back in the mix for the showdown with Chelsea on April. 26. In his absence, Olivier Boscagli is expected to get the call in the heart of the Seagulls' back line.