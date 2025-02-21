Lewis Ferguson Injury: Called up for Parma game

Ferguson (thigh) has been named in Bologna's squad list to face Parma on Saturday.

Ferguson has recovered from a thigh injury that cost him the last three matches. He's more likely to come off the bench than to start in his first game back. His return should affect Nikola Moro, Tommaso Pobega, and Giovanni Fabbian's game time. He has posted three key passes, three crosses (one accurate), seven tackles (three won) and one corner in his last five displays (three starts).