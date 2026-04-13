Lewis Ferguson News: Completes ban
Ferguson cleared a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.
Ferguson will rejoin the rotation and will be eligible to play versus Juventus on Sunday. He has gotten the nod in four of the last six matches he was available for, posting two key passes, three corners and seven tackles (two won).
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