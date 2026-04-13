Lewis Ferguson headshot

Lewis Ferguson News: Completes ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ferguson cleared a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Ferguson will rejoin the rotation and will be eligible to play versus Juventus on Sunday. He has gotten the nod in four of the last six matches he was available for, posting two key passes, three corners and seven tackles (two won).

Lewis Ferguson
Bologna
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