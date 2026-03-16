Lewis Ferguson News: Completes suspension

Ferguson served a one-match disqualification in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Sassuolo.

Ferguson will resume competing and rotating with Tommaso Pobega, Simon Sohm and Jens Odgaard in the upcoming matches versus Roma in Europe and Lazio on Sunday. He has recorded at least one clearance in his last four outings, totaling seven and posting three chances created, five tackles (one won) and four corners over that span.