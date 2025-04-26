Fantasy Soccer
Lewis Ferguson headshot

Lewis Ferguson News: Option in cup tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Ferguson (thigh) was an unused sub in Thursday's Coppa Italia match versus Empoli.

Ferguson recuperated from a thigh strain that sidelined him for two weeks. He'll likely reprise starting over Michel Aebischer and Tommaso Pobega once able to shoulder big minutes. He has assisted once in his past five outings, adding five key passes, five crosses (one accurate) and six tackles (three won).

Lewis Ferguson
Bologna
