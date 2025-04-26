Lewis Ferguson News: Option in cup tilt
Ferguson (thigh) was an unused sub in Thursday's Coppa Italia match versus Empoli.
Ferguson recuperated from a thigh strain that sidelined him for two weeks. He'll likely reprise starting over Michel Aebischer and Tommaso Pobega once able to shoulder big minutes. He has assisted once in his past five outings, adding five key passes, five crosses (one accurate) and six tackles (three won).
