Lewis Ferguson News: Quickly cautioned twice versus Cremonese
Ferguson acquired two yellow cards in 12 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.
Ferguson was mostly spared in this one and was booked twice in rapid succession for two separate infractions during the stoppage time. He'll be unavailable for Sunday's home game versus Lecce. Nikola Moro and Tommaso Pobega will absorb his minutes.
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