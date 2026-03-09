Lewis Ferguson News: Suspended for Sassuolo clash

Ferguson had four interceptions, two clearances and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Ferguson only contributed defensively in the upset loss, setting a new season high in interceptions. He'll be unavailable for Sunday's away game versus Sassuolo due to yellow-card accumulation. Remo Freluer will be back from suspension in the next Serie A round, and Tommaso Pobega will also be in the mix to start.