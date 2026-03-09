Lewis Ferguson headshot

Lewis Ferguson News: Suspended for Sassuolo clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ferguson had four interceptions, two clearances and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Ferguson only contributed defensively in the upset loss, setting a new season high in interceptions. He'll be unavailable for Sunday's away game versus Sassuolo due to yellow-card accumulation. Remo Freluer will be back from suspension in the next Serie A round, and Tommaso Pobega will also be in the mix to start.

Lewis Ferguson
Bologna
