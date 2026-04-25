Lewis Ferguson News: Swings in plenty of crosses versus Roma
Ferguson won one of two tackles and registered seven crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Roma.
Ferguson posted a new season high in crosses and corners, but all his deliveries were imprecise. He has tallied one key pass, nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in his last five displays (three starts). Instead, he halted a three-game streak with at least one shot in this one.
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