Hall missed Wednesday's win against Fulham in the Carabao Cup due to a hamstring thightness but the medical staff is positive and hopes he will be back available for Saturday's clash against Chelsea. Having Hall fit against the Blues will be a major update for the Magpies given the numerous injuries in the backline and the new setback from Valentino Livramento (knee). That said, if Hall had to miss the game, that would force coach Eddie Howe to either change the system or field a very makeshift defense.