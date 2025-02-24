Lewis Hall News: Bags assist

Hall assisted once to go with eight crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Hall had another standout performance Sunday, putting his attributes on both sides of the ball to use. It would start early in the attack, assisting Lewis Miley's goal in the 23rd minute before creating three chances and whipping in eight crosses. He was also solid in the defense despite his club allowing three goals, as he notched two interceptions, three clearances and six tackles. He now has four goal contributions on the season, all of which being four.