Lewis Hall News: Clears knock, available Sunday
Hall (undisclosed) has been confirmed fit after taking a knock during last week's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Lewis is fine, he has trained this week."
Hall had raised some concern after suffering a knock during the clash against Forest but his full training week is a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's fixture against West Ham. The full-back should retain his starting role against the Hammers with no lingering issues from the Forest clash.
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