Lewis Hall headshot

Lewis Hall News: Clears knock, available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Hall (undisclosed) has been confirmed fit after taking a knock during last week's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Lewis is fine, he has trained this week."

Hall had raised some concern after suffering a knock during the clash against Forest but his full training week is a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's fixture against West Ham. The full-back should retain his starting role against the Hammers with no lingering issues from the Forest clash.

Lewis Hall
Newcastle United
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