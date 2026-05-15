Lewis Hall News: Clears knock, available Sunday

Hall (undisclosed) has been confirmed fit after taking a knock during last week's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Lewis is fine, he has trained this week."

Hall had raised some concern after suffering a knock during the clash against Forest but his full training week is a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's fixture against West Ham. The full-back should retain his starting role against the Hammers with no lingering issues from the Forest clash.