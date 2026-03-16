Lewis Hall News: Four crosses in win
Hall had four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.
Hall sent in four crosses and took a single corner during Saturday's win. The defender wasn't as involved in the attack as he always is, but that's to be expected against a good Chelsea side. Hall has plenty of upside on the ball when he can get forward, though he only has two goal contributions this season.
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