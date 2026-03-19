Lewis Hall headshot

Lewis Hall News: Provides assist in heavy loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hall assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to Barcelona.

Hall sparked Newcastle's opener with a powerful burst forward and a low cross after a slick give-and-go with Harvey Barnes down the left, setting up Anthony Elanga to strike first. He looked dangerous in that early stretch and caused real issues for Barcelona, but Newcastle's defensive shape eventually cracked under sustained pressure. The second half turned into a one-way push as Barcelona overwhelmed the flanks and took control, leaving Hall pinned back in a purely defensive role, with the assist marking his second of the season in 36 appearances across all competitions alongside 30 chances created.

Lewis Hall
Newcastle United
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