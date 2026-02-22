Lewis Hall News: Scores clubs lone goal
Hall scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City.
Hall looked to get Newcastle back in the game after a 22nd-minute goal to equalize things before City scored just five minutes later. This does mark the defender's first goal of the season, coming after 20 appearances. He is up to two goal contributions on the campaign, as he also has earned an assist, continuing as a starter at left-back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Hall See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1012 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Hall See More