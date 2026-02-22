Lewis Hall News: Scores clubs lone goal

Hall scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City.

Hall looked to get Newcastle back in the game after a 22nd-minute goal to equalize things before City scored just five minutes later. This does mark the defender's first goal of the season, coming after 20 appearances. He is up to two goal contributions on the campaign, as he also has earned an assist, continuing as a starter at left-back.