Hall attempted a season-high five corners Friday in Newcastle's 1-0 road defeat at the hands of Manchester United. In addition to his attacking contributions, the full-back added one tackle (zero won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort across his 90-minute shift. Hall has attemtped 13 total corners and played the full 90 minutes in each of Newcastle's last four fixtures (all competitions). Prior to the four-match stretch, he had attemtped just eight corners across 11 appearances (four starts).