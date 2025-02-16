Lewis Hall News: Solid two-way effort

Hall recorded three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-0 defeat versus Manchester City.

Hall had a solid outing on both sides of the ball Saturday, whipping in three crosses in the attack while notching seven tackles in the defense. He continues to see regular time this season, starting in 22 of his 25 appearances. The defender does have three goal contributions this season, all of which being assists, with his last coming Jan. 18 against Bournemouth.