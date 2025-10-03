Hall has only played in three senior matches all season and has struggled to find regular time, with the defender working to reach his max fitness levels. That said, he is still working to see a full return from the injury and return to his role on the left side of the defense, starting in 24 of his 27 appearances last season. With Valentino Livramento (knee) out for the next six to eight weeks, Hall could be called on into that starting role again, a spot he could potentially maintain moving forward if he can remain fit and in form.