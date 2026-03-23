Lewis Hall News: Whips in six crosses
Hall recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.
Hall was on the losing side Sunday, but still proved to have a solid match, recording three chances created and six crosses in the attack. However, he was not as good in defense, as his club allowed two goals in the loss, notching two clearances. He continues as the starter at left-back with 19 starts in 24 appearances.
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