Miley has missed the last two games across all competitions due to a minor knee injury and will be a late fitness decision ahead of Saturday's clash against Brentford. The staff is awaiting an update and he is expected to be evaluated after the final training session leading into the matchup. Miley has taken on a larger role in recent months amid injuries across the Magpies' backline and midfield and is still expected to maintain a solid role during the second half of the season, meaning any absence or reduced involvement could open the door for Joe Willock to see an uptick in playing time until he returns.