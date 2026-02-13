Lewis Miley Injury: Doubtful against Aston Villa

Miley (leg) remains a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa as he continues to recover from a dead leg, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Lewis - we are waiting day-by-day. It is a dead leg, a bad knock to his thigh. He is having scans every few days, we will wait and see on that one."

Miley remains a doubt as he continues to deal with a dead leg picked up since the clash against PSG in the Champions League. The midfielder has not been officially ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup showdown with Aston Villa and is being treated as a day-to-day situation. Miley has largely filled a rotational role for the Magpies this season, so even if he is unavailable, it would not significantly impact the starting XI.