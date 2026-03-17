Lewis Miley Injury: Expected to travel

Miley (leg) is expected to travel with the squad for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona and be a late fitness call, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Miley has been sidelined since late January with a lingering dead leg that proved tougher to shake than expected, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and could be back in the mix for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona, as he's set to travel with the squad to Spain and will likely be a late fitness call. Before the injury, he was a regular presence either in the back line or midfield for the Magpies, showing his versatility across multiple roles. That said, after such a lengthy layoff, he'll likely be eased back in with minutes off the bench before pushing to regain a spot in the starting XI.