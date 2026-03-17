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Lewis Miley Injury: Expected to travel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Miley (leg) is expected to travel with the squad for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona and be a late fitness call, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Miley has been sidelined since late January with a lingering dead leg that proved tougher to shake than expected, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and could be back in the mix for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona, as he's set to travel with the squad to Spain and will likely be a late fitness call. Before the injury, he was a regular presence either in the back line or midfield for the Magpies, showing his versatility across multiple roles. That said, after such a lengthy layoff, he'll likely be eased back in with minutes off the bench before pushing to regain a spot in the starting XI.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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