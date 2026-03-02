Lewis Miley Injury: Eyeing return March 18

Miley (leg) is eyeing a return to play against Barcelona on March 18, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail. "It's getting there now. I got a knock to my leg & it's caused some muscle damage. It's been very frustrating, but hopefully I am back out there soon & doing what I love. I am hoping for the Barcelona away game. I was in really good form, so it's been frustrating. But I need to be positive & keep looking forward."

Miley looks to be ramping up his fitness as he gave an interview the other night, with the midfielder eyeing a return to play soon. That said, it will depend on when we start to see him on the training pitch again, as that will bring more confidence that he is nearing full fitness. He has served as a decent rotational pick between the midfield and right-back, so the club will be looking for his return soon to keep fresh legs in the building.