Lewis Miley Injury: Eyeing return soon
Miley (leg) is eyeing a return to play soon, according to Daniel Wales of North East Football. "Hopefully, it will be very soon that I'm back on the pitch."
Miley looks to be ramping up his fitness as he gave an interview the other night, with the midfielder eyeing a return to play soon. That said, it will depend on when we start to see him on the training pitch again, as that will bring more confidence that he is nearing full fitness. He has served as a decent rotational pick between the midfield and right-back, so the club will be looking for his return soon to keep fresh legs in the building.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2431 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction34 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2434 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2434 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2341 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More