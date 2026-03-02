Lewis Miley Injury: Eyeing return soon

Miley (leg) is eyeing a return to play soon, according to Daniel Wales of North East Football. "Hopefully, it will be very soon that I'm back on the pitch."

Miley looks to be ramping up his fitness as he gave an interview the other night, with the midfielder eyeing a return to play soon. That said, it will depend on when we start to see him on the training pitch again, as that will bring more confidence that he is nearing full fitness. He has served as a decent rotational pick between the midfield and right-back, so the club will be looking for his return soon to keep fresh legs in the building.