Lewis Miley Injury: Making progress, still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 9:49am

Miley (leg) is out for Wednesday's match against Qarabag, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Lewy's made good progress in the last few days. We're quite happy with with his progress. He's had a number of scans; it came from a knock, which seems quite strange, but just a really bad dead leg gave some muscle disruption. So as soon as that muscle is healed, which we think it is, now we can push him on."

Miley is still working on his return and will not be risked in the first leg, instead focusing on recovery from the muscle issue. This will leave him out for a fourth straight match, with it unknown if he can return come the weekend. This will leave Joelinton (groin), Sandro Tonali to start, with Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock fighting for the last spot in the midfield.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
