Lewis Miley headshot

Lewis Miley Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Miley (leg) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa.

Miley remains unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup match against Aston Villa as he continues to deal with a dead leg picked up against PSG. The midfielder is being treated as a day-to-day case, though his absence is not expected to significantly impact the starting XI given his rotational role this season.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
15 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago