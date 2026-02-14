Lewis Miley Injury: Not available Saturday
Miley (leg) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa.
Miley remains unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup match against Aston Villa as he continues to deal with a dead leg picked up against PSG. The midfielder is being treated as a day-to-day case, though his absence is not expected to significantly impact the starting XI given his rotational role this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2415 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction18 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2418 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2418 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More