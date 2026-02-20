Lewis Miley headshot

Lewis Miley Injury: Set to miss few more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Miley (leg) is set to miss one to two more weeks maximum due to his dead leg issue, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference, according to Keith Downie from Sky Sports.

Miley is still battling a dead leg and won't be in the mix for at least another one to two weeks. That's a tough hit for the Magpies, as he has been a steady presence in midfield lately and his absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI. In the meantime, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock are expected to battle it out for that spot until Miley is cleared to return.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
