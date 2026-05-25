Lewis Miley Injury: Signs new six-year contract

Miley signed a new six-year contract with Newcastle United until 2032, committing his long-term future to his boyhood club, the club announced.

Miley joined the Academy aged seven and has gone on to become the club's youngest ever appearance maker in both the Premier League and Champions League, also holding the club record for youngest goalscorer in both competitions. Miley made 34 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign, adapting seamlessly to a new right-back role and ending the season with the highest number of minutes played by any English teenager in the Premier League, taking his overall tally to 80 appearances for the club across all competitions. His towering header away at Bayer Leverkusen earlier this season broke Hugo Viana's Champions League record that had stood since 2002, further cementing his place in the club's history. Coach Eddie Howe praised his versatility, brilliant attitude and willingness to embrace new roles as key qualities that make him a dream to work with, while sporting director Ross Wilson expressed confidence that the best is still to come from a player who joined as a young boy with a dream and is rapidly fulfilling his enormous potential.