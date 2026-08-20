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Lewis Miley Injury: Status uncertain amid caution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Miley's status for Sunday's season opener against Liverpool remains uncertain as Newcastle United carefully manage his workload, according to coach Matthias Jaissle. "We need to see how Dan Burn and Miley are, we need to be smart with the load management."

Miley's energy and passing range in midfield make him a valuable option for Newcastle, especially with the club already thin in that area following Bruno Guimaraes' departure, but coach Matthias Jaissle's comments point to a deliberate approach in bringing him back up to speed rather than any acute concern. His final involvement is expected to be decided closer to the match as the coaching staff balances his development with the demands of the opening weekend.

Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
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