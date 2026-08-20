Lewis Miley Injury: Status uncertain amid caution
Miley's status for Sunday's season opener against Liverpool remains uncertain as Newcastle United carefully manage his workload, according to coach Matthias Jaissle. "We need to see how Dan Burn and Miley are, we need to be smart with the load management."
Miley's energy and passing range in midfield make him a valuable option for Newcastle, especially with the club already thin in that area following Bruno Guimaraes' departure, but coach Matthias Jaissle's comments point to a deliberate approach in bringing him back up to speed rather than any acute concern. His final involvement is expected to be decided closer to the match as the coaching staff balances his development with the demands of the opening weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season15 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Set-Piece Takers 2026/27: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks for Every Team16 days ago
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine21 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lewis Miley See More